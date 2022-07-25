Rauw Alejandro Throws a Wild House Party With Lyanno and Brray in ‘Lokera’ Video

Pura loquera in Rauw Alejandro’s new video. On Monday, the Puerto Rican star went full-throttle with the perreo-inducing sounds on his new single “Lokera,” which features fellow boricuas Brray and Lyanno, proving that summer is far from over.

The video — which captures the three artists going wild at a house party, all seemingly filmed in a single take — sees Rauw get into a fight with a woman before the camera pans to the packed house and backyard for endless perreo (twerking), drinks, and hookah at a reventón. And like how many a massive house party concludes, the video ends with cops showing up and shutting it down.

“Ponte en cuatro, menea las nalgas/Se ve el gistro debajo de la falda/En sacármela no se tarda/Siempre dulce, nunca sabe amarga,” Lyanno sings. (In English: “Get on all fours, shake your ass/I can see your thong under your skirt/You don’t take long to pull it out/You’re always sweet, never bitter.”)

Rauw teased the release mere minutes before sharing it on DSPs, simply captioning a set of Instagram photos: “July isn’t over yet! ‘Lokera’ with my bros @lyanno and @brray in just minutes.” Meanwhile, Lyanno teased exactly what was to come with the single, writing, “Y’all wanted perreo? Agárrense!”

“Lokera” follows his song “Sci-Fi” with Tainy, “Loco Por Perrearte” with De La Ghetto, and his Shakira collab, “Te Felicito.” He also released his EP Trap Cake Vol. 2 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Brray joined Johann Vera on “El Profe” and released “120MPH” with Remers and Ñengo Flow. As for Lyanno, he recently dropped his album El Cambio, which featured “En Tu Cuerpo” and Poderosa,” both with Rauw Alejandro.

Rauw spoke to Rolling Stone for the February cover story. “Doing good music isn’t easy in terms of, like, after hit after hit,” he said at the time. “You feel like now you’re pickier. It’s like, ‘Oh shit, I need to be more strict — with the sounds, the lyrics, the melodies, everything’ . . . It gets stressful sometimes.”