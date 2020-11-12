Rauw Alejandro, J Balvin Pine for a Lover in ‘De Cora’ Video

Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin live out their own version of a domestic fantasy in their new video for “De Cora.” The single comes from Rauw Alejandro’s debut album Afrodisíaco, which comes out Friday (November 13th).

The visual, directed by Gus, depicts the two Latin stars in a fantastical profession: cleaning and trimming trees made of clouds. As they go about their hard labor, the two fantasize about living with a young woman in a beautiful home. “My heart hurts/I miss the taste of your mouth,” they sing in Spanish. “I miss your smell in the house/And your good coffee in my cup.”

Earlier this year, Rauw Alejandro released a live album, Concierto Virtual en Tiempos de COVID-19 Desde el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, recorded in the Coliseum of Puerto Rico without an audience due to the pandemic. He released the Trap Cake, Vol. 1 EP in 2019.

Last month J Balvin headlined Fortnite’s special Halloween livestream concert, Fortnitemares. He starred in the documentary The Boy From Medellín, directed by Matthew Heineman and released virtually in September, which followed his lifelong struggle with mental health and his preparation for a sold-out stadium show in his Colombian hometown during a period of political unrest.