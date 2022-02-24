Rauw Alejandro Says ‘F-ck el Amor’ on Electro-Rock Banger ‘Gracias Por Nada’

If there’s one thing about Rauw Alejandro, it’s he’s going to experiment. On Thursday, he dropped the video for “Gracias Por Nada,” an electronic, punk-rock track that laces his sweet vocals with electric guitar riffs over a head bop-worthy drum beat.

In the music video, a kidnapped Rauw reflects on the trippy journey — seemingly at an underground, Japanese party — that led him to get tied up and interrogated.

“Tú ere’ una actriz, Scarlett Johansson, arranca y vete/Deja la sortija, coge tu’ motete’,” he raps in the song’s verse, showing a bit of his darker side. “No cumple’ lo que prometes/Fuck el amor, puesto pa’ lo’ billete’.” (In English: “You’re an actress, Scarlett Johansson, just go/Leave the ring, grab your belongings/You don’t do what you promise/Fuck love, I’m ready to make cash.”)

And in the chorus, using his sweet voice, Rauw is crude, literally telling his ex-lover, “Thanks for nothing, you can die.” Literally.

The new single is the first taste of his highly-anticipated Trap Cake Vol. 2 EP, whose tracklist he announced on Wednesday. The project is set to feature collaborations with Shenseea, Future, Rvssian, and Ty Dolla $ign. “Doing good music isn’t easy in terms of, like, after hit after hit,” Rauw told Rolling Stone in his cover story last month. “You feel like now you’re pickier. It’s like, ‘Oh shit, I need to be more strict — with the sounds, the lyrics, the melodies, everything’ . . . It gets stressful sometimes.”

The new single comes after his beach-ready collaboration with Farruko and Dimelo Flow on “Suelta” and his tracks “Hunter” and “Caprichosa.”