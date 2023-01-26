Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee Make ‘Panties y Brasieres’ Drop With New Song

Rauw Alejandro is not done sharing music from his album Saturno quite yet. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican star dropped “Panties y Brasieres,” a new collaboration with reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee that replaces the mysterious “Track 7” from his LP.

The song is a reference to the bras and panties that fans send flying onstage at Rauw’s shows. A lot of listeners have wondered about the track since it was originally released on Saturno as a 19-second clip that repeated the word “loading” over and over again.

Rauw finally unveiled the surprise when he premiered the song at Puerto Rico’s Fiestas de la Calle de San Sebastián. “Panties y Brasieres” opens with some aggressive bars from Yankee as he raps about how fans react to seeing him and Rauw: “The girls get loose when they see Rauw with Yankee/The bras and panties rain/Tell me when and I’ll look for the Ducati/So they can get Perry like Katy,” he raps, referencing his “Con Calma” collaborator Katy Perry. Yankee adds some fiery ad-libs to Rauw’s smooth verses, repeating the refrain from his 2005 classic “Rompe.” The song also samples Yankee’s 1996 track “Camuflash,” which Yankee refers to several times on the track.

Rauw announced the song by sharing on image of the two artists standing on top of a mountain of bras and panties in what seems to be an outer space landfill. “Video loading…” he captioned the post, a clue that the video is dropping soon.

Rauw produced the track with Caleb Calloway under his production pseudonym El Zorro. It's first first first release of the year since dropping Saturno last November. Before that, he share his EP Trap Cake, Vol. 2.

Yankee and Rauw collaborated on the Legendaddy standout “Agua,” which also featured Nile Rodgers. “Yankee is Yankee,” Rauw Alejandro told Rolling Stone late last year about the reggaetón legend. “There’s never going to be anyone else like him.”

In his digital cover story with Rolling Stone last year, Daddy Yankee listed Rauw as part of a new generation moving reggaeton and urbano into the future. “It was always my goal to carry the banner and lead, and then have other people keep going,” he said.