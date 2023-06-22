Watch Rauw Alejandro Join the Latest Edition of Bizarrap’s ‘Bzrp Music Sessions’

Rauw Alejandro joined Argentine producer Bizarrap for an episode of his “Bzrp Music Sessions” YouTube series, which sees the pair collaborating on a new song.

The episode, “Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56,” was filmed in Biza’s recording studio and features a hook-laden electronic track. It sees Alejandro crooning about desire in a seriously sultry way: “I’m alone and you’re alone / you want to taste me and I want to eat you all.”

At the end of the clip, the duo tease another forthcoming track. The text hints: "Rauw Alejandro x Bizarrap, 'Baby Hello," noting a June 23 release date. In his Instagram stories, Biza said of the collaboration, "What a joy it gives me to finally release music together my brother."

Alejandro is now part of a star-studded roster of artists who have stopped by the “Bzrp Music Sessions.” Other recent artists include Arcángel, Nicky Jam, Residente, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, and Anuel AA. Earlier this year, Biza teamed up with Shakira on “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” a dis track that saw the singer reflecting on her her ex, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. His collaboration with Peso Pluma made similar waves last month.

Earlier this year, Alejandro and Rosalía dropped a joint EP, RR, along with a video for their single “Beso,” in which the couple announced their engagement. In April, he performed live with Rosalía for the first time at a hometown show in San Juan.