Rauw Alejandro Joins Angel Dior for a Dembow Fantasy on ‘Tamo En Nota’

Rauw Alejandro and Angel Dior know how to party in the Dominican Republic on their new collaboration “Tamo en Nota.” On Monday, the pair of urban stars released the single and its accompanying dream sequence-like music video.

The Rodrigo Films-directed video splices seemingly random clips of the two stars in three distinct scenarios: the waters of Domincan Republic, in an Ancient Greece setting, and at a street party.

The visual opens with Dior — who was named as one of Rolling Stone‘s Latin Acts to Watch in 2023 — posing in a puffy all-black suit on top of a Louis Vuitton-themed red canoe. He’s surrounded by similar red canoes, before Alejandro arrives wearing all-white in a speedboat as he does tricks in the water.

“Ángel just dropped another banger/He has a black satin outfit, I called him Black Panther/The jealous ones manage their anger/We respect that wherever they are,” sings Alejandro in his verse. “I’m the singer, like Héctor Lavoe/And to you, my people, I say, ‘May God protect you.'”

The video then transitions to a Greek fantasy as both artists sing from an ancient-times dinner table. The clip then returns to a present-time street party in La 42, the barrio of the Dominican Republic where dembow is having a massive resurgence. The video ends with a shoutout from Alejandro to the Dominican Republic as he says, "The Caribbean is fucking lit."

This year looks to be a massive one for Dior, who was welcomed onstage by Bad Bunny during the Puerto Rican rapper’s stop in the Dominican Republic last October. He also received a co-sign by El Alfa, who welcomed him on track “Selfies con Tres Millones” last November. “I recorded it with one of the biggest artists in the Dominican Republic,” he told Rolling Stone. “His name is Angel Dior. He’s new, he started getting big like two months ago.”

The new song follows Dior’s track “Lyngilonlaya” with Tivi Gunz earlier this year. His biggest song came with dembow viral hit “A I O,” which he released back in August. As for Alejandro, the new track follows the release of “Panties y Brasieres” with Daddy Yankee last month. He’s also set to go on his Saturno world tour later this month.