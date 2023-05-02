Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny Lead Premios Tu Música Urbano Nominations
Rauw Alejandro may be taking the Premios Tu Música Urbano to Saturno at this year’s awards show. On Tuesday, the Latin music awards announced its list of nominations for this year, with Alejandro leading with a whooping 11 nods.
Following closely behind Alejandro in a number of nominations is Bad Bunny with 10, and then Feid who has nine. All three artists are nominated against each other in the male categories for Song of the Year, Collab of the Year, and Album of the Year.
As for the female artists up for awards, Karol G leads with nine nominations, Rosalía has eight, and Becky G and Shakira follow with five. Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Ozuna, and Rosalía are up for the Artist of the Year award.
This year’s awards show, scheduled for June 15, will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot and will be streamed live on YouTube and Telemundo Puerto Rico.
The 2022 awards show saw Karol G take home the Artist of the Year and Album of the Year – Female category for her LP KG0516. Daddy Yankee’s Legendaddy took the Album prize in the male category, and J Balvin and María Becerra’s “Qué Más Pues” won for Song of the Year.
Here’s the entire list of the 2023 nominations:
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Rauw Alejandro
- Karol G
- Ozuna
- Rosalía
Top Artist — Male
- Jhayco
- Anuel AA
- Feid
- Yandel
- Manuel Turizo
- Maluma
- Arcángel
- Farruko
Top Artist — Female
- Anitta
- Becky G
- María Becerra
- Nicki Nicole
- Tini
- Natti Natasha
- Cazzu
Top Artist — Duo or Group
- Jowell & Randy
- Wisin & Yandel
- Piso 21
- Zion & Lennox
- Alexis y Fido
- CNCO
- Mau y Ricky
Top New Artist — Male
- Omar Courtz
- Alejo
- Polimá Westcoast
- Hozwal
- Chris Lebrón
- Cris Mj
- Chris Palace
- Yng Lvcas
- Jossef
- Brray
Top New Artist — Female
- Paopao
- Villano Antillano
- Itzza Primera
- Ingratax
- Snow Tha Product
- Catalyna
- Nesi
- Elena Rose
Top Rising Star — Male
- Duki
- Ryan Castro
- Tiago PZK
- Eladio Carrión
- Lyanno
- Álvaro Díaz
- Kevin Roldán
- Quevedo
Top Rising Star — Female
- Bad Gyal
- Emilia
- Young Miko
- Tokischa
Top Social Artist
- Rauw Alejandro
- Feid
- Mau y Ricky
- Manuel Turizo
- Rosalía
- Jay Wheeler
- Tini
Song of the Year
- “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap, Quevedo
- “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid
- “Lokera” – Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, Brray
- “Provenza” – Karol G
- “Despechá” – Rosalía
- “La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo
- “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
Song of the Year — Duo or Group
- “Los Cachos” – Piso 21, Manuel Turizo
- “Si Te Pillo” – Jowell & Randy, Wisin & Yandel
- “Berlín” – Zion & Lennox, María Becerra
- “Besos Moja2” – Wisin & Yandel, Rosalía
- “Plutón” – CNCO, Kenia Os
- “Miami” – Mau y Ricky
Remix of the Year
- “Loco por Perrearte Remix” – De La Ghetto, Rauw Alejandro
- “Marisola Remix” – Cris MJ, Duki, Nicki Nicole, Standly, Stars Music Chile
- “La Bebe Remix” – Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma
- “Ultra Solo Remix” – Polimá Westcoast, Feid, Pailita, Paloma Mami, De La Ghetto
- “Desde Mis Ojos Remix” – Chris Lebrón, Sech, Jay Wheeler
- “Si La Calle Llama Remix” – Eladio Carrión, Myke Towers
- “Después de las 12 Remix” – Ovi, Kim Loaiza, Grupo Firme, Pailita
Collaboration of the Year
Related
- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid
- “Punto 40” – Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta
- “La Jumpa” – Arcángel, Bad Bunny
- “ La Inocente” – Mora, Feid
- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira
- “La Corriente” – Bad Bunny, Tony Dize
- “Hey Mor” – Ozuna ,Feid
- “En La De Ella” – Jhayco, Feid, Sech
- “Party” – Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro
Top Artist — Pop Urban
- Jay Wheeler
- Manuel Turizo
- Rosalía
- Pedro Capó
- Tini
- Becky G
- Danny Ocean
- Shakira
Top Artist — Tropical Urban
Editor’s picks
- Rafa Pabón
- Gente de Zona
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
- Pirulo y la Tribu
Top Artist — Dembow
- Kiko el Crazy
- Rochy RD
- Tokischa
- Chimbala
- Ángel Dior
Top Artist — Trap
- Anuel AA
- Eladio Carrión
- Bryant Myers
- Hozwal
- Young Miko
- Yovngchimi
- Duki
- Dei V
Top Artist — Regional Urban
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Santa Fe Klan
- Junior H
- Eslabón Armado
- Fuerza Regida
Top Artist — Christian/Spiritual
- Funky
- Alex Zurdo
- Redimi2
- Gabriel EMC
- Farruko
- Indiomar
- Onell Díaz
Top Song — Pop Urban
- “Te Felicito” – Shakira, Rauw Alejandro
- “X Si Volvemos” – Karol G, Romeo Santos
- “Ojitos Lindos” – Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
- “Playa del Inglés” – Quevedo, Myke Towers
- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap , Shakira
- “LLYLM” – Rosalía
- “Cairo” – Karol G, Ovy On The Drums
- “La Triple T” – Tini
- “Traductor” – Tiago PZK, Myke Towers
Top Song — Tropical Urban
- “Si Te Preguntan…” – Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Jay Wheeler
- “La Fórmula” – Maluma , Marc Anthony
- “Agüita de Coco” – Rafa Pabón
- “Desnúdate” – Zion & Lennox
- “Arranca” – Becky G, Omega
- “Lotería” – Luis Vázquez, Rafa Pabón
- “Baila Bien” – Vf7, Nio García
Top Song — Dembow
- “Feliz” – Chimbala
- “Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny
- “Gogo Dance” – El Alfa, Chael Produciendo
- “Delincuente” – Tokischa , Anuel AA, Ñengo Flow
- “Piropi” – Ángel Dior
- “Tamo en Nota” – Rauw Alejandro, Ángel Dior
- “Chukiteo” – Kiko el Crazy, Ñengo Flow
- “Ojos Ferrari” – Karol G, Justin Quiles, Ángel Dior
- “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” – Natti Natasha
Top Song — Trap
- “Diamantes En Mis Dientes” – Anuel AA, Yovngchimi
- “JS4E” – Arcángel Mbappe – Eladio Carrión
- “El Nene” – Anuel AA , Foreign Teck
- “Lisa” – Young Miko
- “Givenchy” – Duki
- “Coco Chanel” – Eladio Carrión , Bad Bunny
- “Big Booty” – Hozwal, Young Miko , Lil Geniuz
Top Song — Christian/Spiritual
- “Nubes” – Indiomar, Blanca
- “100 x 35” – Redimi2, Alex Zurdo, Christian Ponce, Gabriel EMC, Borrero, Joeky Santana
- “Sigo Aquí” – Gabriel EMC, Redimi2
- “Nazareno” – Farruko
- “Tuyo Remix” – Omy Alka, Indiomar, Musiko
- “A Ciegas RMX” – Indiomar, Musiko, Alex Zurdo, Funky
- “Tu Manto Remix” – Funky, Od anis BSK, Lizzy Parra
- “En La Mia Remix” – MC Albertico, Isaias Francotirador, Farruko
Album of the Year — Male Artist
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
- La Última Misión – Wisin & Yandel
- OzuTochi – Ozuna
- Paraíso – Mora
- Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
- Sr. Santos – Arcángel
- LLNM2 – Anuel AA
- Resistencia – Yandel
- Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum – Feid
Album of the Year — Female Artist
- La Nena De Argentina – María Becerra
- Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
- Cupido – Tini
- Versions of Me – Anitta
- Esquemas – Becky G
- Nena Trampa – Cazzu
- Motomami – Rosalía
Album of the Year — Rising Stars
- Portales – Tiago PZK
- Tú crees en mi ? – Emilia
- Temporada de Reggaetón 2 – Duki
- Sen2 Kbrn VOL.2 – Eladio Carrión
- Reggaetonea – Ryan Castro
- Donde Quiero Estar – Quevedo
- El Cambio – Lyanno
Video of the Year
- “Punto 40 Año 2077” – Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta
- “La Llevo al Cielo” – Chencho Corleone, Chris Jedi, Anuel AA, Ñengo Flow
- “TQG” – Karol G, Skakira
- “JS4E” – Arcángel
- “La Reina” – Maluma
- “Bombón” – Daddy Yankee, El Alfa, Lil Jon
- “Chorrito Pa Las Animas” – Feid
- “La Loto” – Tini, Becky G, Anitta
- “Riri” – Young Miko
Top Music Producer
- Los Legendarios
- Tainy
- Mr. NaisGai
- Ovy on the Drums
- Caleb Callloway
- Bizarrap
- MAG
- Subelo Neo
- Dimelo Ninow & Dulce Como Candy
Songwriter/Composer of the Year
Trending
- Rauw Alejandro
- Justin Quiles
- Keityn
- Jhayco
- Edgar Barrera
- MAG
- La Paciencia
- Feid
- Rios
Tour of the Year
- “World’s Hottest Tour” – Bad Bunny
- “Saturno World Tour” – Rauw Alejandro
- “$trip Love Tour” – Karol G
- “La Última Misión” – Wisin & Yandel
- “La Última Vuelta World Tour” – Daddy Yankee
- “Ozutochi World Tour” – Ozuna
- “Motomami World Tour” – Rosalía
The Best Comeback
- Maldy
- Vico C
- Tony Dize
- Baby Rasta
- Don Omar
- Ivy Queen