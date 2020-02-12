Premios Tu Música Urbano Is Back: Nicky Jam, CNCO, Natti Natasha to Perform

After the Latin Grammys put reggaeton on life support — and the Anglophone Grammys did no better — the need for a Latin urban awards show has never been more apparent. “Whether you like it or not,” Bad Bunny said in 2019, “[urbano artists] are representing Latinos worldwide.”

So began Premios Tu Música Urbano, the premier awards show dedicated to Spanish-language urban music, and the first of its kind. Broadcast live via Telemundo Puerto Rico, the second annual show will air from Puerto Rico’s Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot on Thursday, March 5th.

Performers include Puerto Rican singer-rapper Nicky Jam, who will be honored with this year’s lifetime achievement award. The lineup also includes such top-tier acts as Wisin & Yandel, Natti Natasha, Sech, Jhay Cortez, Farruko, CNCO, Sebastian Yatra and Manuel Turizo. Puerto Rican actress and Miss Universe winner Zuleyka Rivera is also slated to return as the show’s host. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Bad Bunny leads this year’s nominees with nods in a whopping 19 categories. He’s closely followed by Anuel AA, who holds 18 nominations. Meanwhile, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin hold 16 nominations, Ozuna has 15, Karol G and Nicky Jam have eight. Public voting is now underway in five special fan choice categories that include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Concert of the Year, and World Tour.

A live broadcast will be available online via Telemundo Puerto Rico. A two-hour Telemundo Network recap of Premios Tu Música Urbano will subsequently air in the United States.