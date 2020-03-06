Premios Tu Música Urbano 2020: Top Winners Include Daddy Yankee, Ozuna

The Premios Tu Música Urbano, Latin music’s premier (and only) urban music awards show, aired live from Puerto Rico on Thursday night. Held in San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot, the star-studded event featured high-octane performances by Ozuna, Natti Natasha, CNCO, Wisin y Yandel and more. A two-hour recap of Premios Tu Música Urbano will air on Telemundo Saturday, March 7th at 7 p.m. ET.
The top honoree this year was trailblazing Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam, who received the annual career achievement award. Tying for the most decorated artists of the night, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna each took home six awards. Natti Natasha and Sebastian Yatra each won three. See the full list of winners below.
2020 Premios Tu Música Urbano Winners
Top Artista Masculino: Ozuna
Top Artista Femenino: Natti Natasha
Top Revalación Masculino: Lunay
Top Revalación Femenino: Paloma Mami
Top Masculino New Generation: Rauw Alejandro
Top Femenino New Generation: Rosalía
Top Duo o Grupo: CNCO
Top Urbano Puerto Rico: Kevvo
Top Urbano Republica Dominicana: El Alfa
Top Urbano Latino America: Sebastian Yatra
Top Urbano Europa: Juan Fran
Canciòn Masculino: “Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee
Canción Feminina: “La Mejor Version de Mi,” Natti Natasha
Canción New Generation: “Otro Trago,” Sech, Darell
Canción Duo o Grupo: “La Boca,” Mau y Ricky ft. Camilo
Canción Pop Urbano: “Un Año,” Reik & Sebastian Yatra
Remix del Ańo: “Ella Quiere Beber,” Anuel AA ft. Romeo Santos
Remix del Año New Generation: “Soltera,” Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny
Collaboración del Año: China
Collaboración del Año New Generation: Si Te Vas
Canción Tropical Urbano: “Tranquila Bebe,” N Klabe & Alvarito Diaz
Canción Cristiana Urbana: “Filipenses 1:6,” Redimi2 & Almighty
Album New Generation: Famouz, Jhay Cortez
Album del Año Masculino: Oasis, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Album del Año Feminino: Luminatty, Natti Natasha
Productor Musical Urbano: Tainy
Productor Revalacion Urbano: Nino y Candy
Compositor del Año: Jhay Cortez
Compositor Revalacion del Año: Jowny Bom Boom
Peoples Choice Awards:
Artisto del Año: Daddy Yankee
Canción del Año: “Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee
Video del Año: “Adicto,” Ozuna
Concierto del Año: Con Calma Pal Choli
World Tour: Ozuna – Aura