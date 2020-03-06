Premios Tu Música Urbano 2020: Top Winners Include Daddy Yankee, Ozuna

The Premios Tu Música Urbano, Latin music’s premier (and only) urban music awards show, aired live from Puerto Rico on Thursday night. Held in San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot, the star-studded event featured high-octane performances by Ozuna, Natti Natasha, CNCO, Wisin y Yandel and more. A two-hour recap of Premios Tu Música Urbano will air on Telemundo Saturday, March 7th at 7 p.m. ET.

The top honoree this year was trailblazing Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam, who received the annual career achievement award. Tying for the most decorated artists of the night, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna each took home six awards. Natti Natasha and Sebastian Yatra each won three. See the full list of winners below.

2020 Premios Tu Música Urbano Winners

Top Artista Masculino: Ozuna

Top Artista Femenino: Natti Natasha

Top Revalación Masculino: Lunay

Top Revalación Femenino: Paloma Mami

Top Masculino New Generation: Rauw Alejandro

Top Femenino New Generation: Rosalía

Top Duo o Grupo: CNCO

Top Urbano Puerto Rico: Kevvo

Top Urbano Republica Dominicana: El Alfa

Top Urbano Latino America: Sebastian Yatra

Top Urbano Europa: Juan Fran

Canciòn Masculino: “Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee

Canción Feminina: “La Mejor Version de Mi,” Natti Natasha

Canción New Generation: “Otro Trago,” Sech, Darell

Canción Duo o Grupo: “La Boca,” Mau y Ricky ft. Camilo

Canción Pop Urbano: “Un Año,” Reik & Sebastian Yatra

Remix del Ańo: “Ella Quiere Beber,” Anuel AA ft. Romeo Santos

Remix del Año New Generation: “Soltera,” Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny

Collaboración del Año: China

Collaboración del Año New Generation: Si Te Vas

Canción Tropical Urbano: “Tranquila Bebe,” N Klabe & Alvarito Diaz

Canción Cristiana Urbana: “Filipenses 1:6,” Redimi2 & Almighty

Album New Generation: Famouz, Jhay Cortez

Album del Año Masculino: Oasis, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Album del Año Feminino: Luminatty, Natti Natasha

Productor Musical Urbano: Tainy

Productor Revalacion Urbano: Nino y Candy

Compositor del Año: Jhay Cortez

Compositor Revalacion del Año: Jowny Bom Boom

Peoples Choice Awards:

Artisto del Año: Daddy Yankee

Canción del Año: “Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee

Video del Año: “Adicto,” Ozuna

Concierto del Año: Con Calma Pal Choli

World Tour: Ozuna – Aura