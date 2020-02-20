J Balvin, Daddy Yankee to Be Honored at Tonight’s Premio Lo Nuestro: How to Watch

J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Karol G and more will be top honorees at the 32nd annual Premio Lo Nuestro, the longest-running awards show on Spanish-language television.

A celebration of Latin music’s best and brightest acts today, the show airs live from Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena this Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on Univision. The show will also be available for livestream via the Premio Lo Nuestro Facebook page.

International superstar and seven-time PLN winner Pitbull will host this year’s show, alongside Univision staple Alejandra Espinoza. Nominees are determined by airplay on Uforia radio between January 1st through October 31st 2019, then winners are selected by online votes from fans.

J Balvin will be named this year’s Icono Mundial, or Global Icon. As an 11-time PLN winner and the most-streamed artist on Spotify’s Global Top 200 chart, the Colombian artist has proven his mettle as both a Latin and global pop titan. “Receiving this award reinforces that with belief in your vision, and hard work, we can transcend any barriers. My sincere thanks to Univision and Premio Lo Nuestro for the long support to make Reggaeton global,” Balvin said in a press release. “I proudly accept this for Colombia and all the New Latino Gang… and pledge to keep working even harder.”

Leading the list of nominees is Latin pop king Daddy Yankee, who received 12 nominations. He is followed by Reik and Sebastián Yatra, each with 10 nominations. Bad Bunny and J Balvin closely follow with nine nominations; Maluma and Ozuna with eight; Christian Nodal, Farruko, Karol G and Natti Natasha with six; and Anuel AA, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam and (shockingly!) Canadian reggae singer Snow with five.

On top of a whopping 35 categories, this year’s edition of the PLN awards will add nine new categories to its nominations list. New categories include Album of the Year, which will recognize the best album of the year in four genres: Pop/Rock, Urban, Tropical and Mexican Regional.

Others include Best Male New Artist and Female New Artist, Best Pop/Ballad Artist of the Year, Best Urban/Pop Song of the Year and Urban/Trap Song of the Year. In addition, three separate categories were created for Regional Mexican Music, “in order to recognize the evolution of Regional Mexican music,” states a recent press release: Regional Mexican Collaboration of the Year, Sierreña Song of the Year and Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year.

To see the complete list of nominees for Premio Lo Nuestro click here.