See Pitbull Party Down With Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha in ‘No Lo Trates’ Video

The Latin popscape has been teeming with all-star collaborations this year. Pitbull joined the fray in April with his new single, “No Lo Trates,” which translates to “Don’t Try It” — and followed up on Monday with its accompanying saucy new video. The song will be featured on his upcoming 11th studio album, titled Libertad 547.

With support from Puerto Rican pop king Daddy Yankee and Dominican starlet Natti Natasha, Mr. Worldwide rounds out a triple threat of Caribbean hitmakers who’ve all respectively dominated the Latin charts. Released on Pitbull’s boutique label, Mr. 305 Records, “No Lo Trates” is an uptempo, dancehall-spiked cocktail of pop reggaeton.

Set amidst a sweltering dance party in the Tropics, the new clip sees Pitbull and Daddy Yankee take turns vying for Natti Natasha’s affections — but the lady’s got her own comebacks to dish out. In fact, the chorus was sourced directly from El General’s 1994 hit, “Rica y Apretadita,” featuring American singer Anayka. “Don’t try it,” warns Natti in Spanish: “I know you have another girl.”

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Pitbull explained that his new album title references the 547 Cuban people brought to the U.S. via the 1980 Mariel Boatlift — he says with the help of his late father, Armando Perez Sr. Libertad 547 is due for release this summer.