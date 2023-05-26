Pink Pablo Lets Loose In Trippy Video for ‘Perdimos El Control’

Pink Pablo has been making a name for himself as an alt-urbano force in Puerto Rico, releasing left-of-center tracks that experiment with rock, reggaeton, and lo-fi production. His latest song is “‘Perdimos El Control,” a trippy, playful take on heartbreak that shows off his unique sound and unexpected visual approach.

"After coming off a string of bad relationships, I created an energetic anthem of despair. In what sounds like a manic episode, I mix loneliness with satirical humor, laughing at myself for falling in love and failing every time," Pink Pablo said in a statement.

The video, which premieres today on Rolling Stone, amps up the energy and keeps the playfulness going. In it, he runs around the office where he works as a janitor, remembering back to a relationship he had with a girl that used to work there. Slowly, he grows more unhinged, knocking paper off people’s desks and sneaking up on them in the copy room. Eventually, his antics get him in trouble — but he ends up inspiring all his co-workers to let loose and get a little crazy with him.

The song is off of Pink Pablo’s upcoming EP. “Perdimos El Control” follows his previous singles “Pokebola,” a dreamy track about wanting to see someone special again, and “La Vibra,” a more upbeat. single from earlier this year.