RS Latin Picks: Week of September 14th

Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

Mon Laferte and Alejandro Fernández, “Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor”

Although she hails from Chile, Mexico City-based singer-songwriter Mon Laferte shows affection for her adopted home in “Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor,” her theatrical new song with regional Mexican titan Alejandro Fernández. Backed by a tattooed, all-woman mariachi troupe, Fernández and Laferte exchange operatic verses befit for a bodice-ripping romance novel — set in a rancho, of course. “I don’t care what people say,” they sing in Spanish, “What we have has to be known/In honor of this passion!”

Anitta featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers, “Me Gusta”

In her unabashedly bisexual and bilingual new single, “Me Gusta,” Brazilian singer Anitta details the many things, some not safe for work, that she loves about women. Cardi B and Puerto Rican singer-MC Myke Towers join in on the fun, throwing some coy suggestions of their own. The track kicks off with a sticky baile funk beat and playful guitar riffs to match; in the new video directed by Daniel Russell, the three stars strike poses in the colorful streets of Salvador, a city located in Brazil’s Bahia region. The song will feature on Anitta’s forthcoming Warner Records debut, to be executive produced by Grammy-winning producer Ryan Tedder.

Nathy Peluso, “Sana Sana”

Those who grew up in Latin America and its diaspora may recall the phrase “sana, sana” — “heal, heal” — from a nursery rhyme that possessed magical medicinal powers that only a mother could hone. In Nathy Peluso’s “Sana Sana,” however, the Argentine singer-rapper praises the magical medicinal powers of money, hash and other things too hot to handle.

Chucky73 feat. Ñengo Flow, “Palos”

The kingpin of NYC drill squad, Sie7etr3, Chucky73 busts out of his Bronx bubble and meets Puerto Rican legend Ñengo Flow at the beach in their fiery new collaboration, “Palos.” It is the latest single off Chucky73’s upcoming solo debut, De Chiquito Siempre Cabezu, due to drop October 30th.

LASTMONDAY, “Susurro Riddim”

Whatever the Ying Yang Twins stirred among young millennials with 2005’s “Wait (The Whisper Song),” young MC-producer LastMonday aims to provoke in his bouncy Dominican update, “Susurro Riddim.” Accented by undulating Caribbean percussions, the new track follows his outstanding 2020 mixtape, Yo, Tiguerito!

Immasoul, “Antes”

Recalling the laid-back flow of Nineties songstress Aaliyah, Mexican R&B newcomer Immasoul brings her organic cool from Quintana Roo to your ears in her latest slow jam, “Antes.”