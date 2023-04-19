Peso Pluma Launches New Label Double P Records

Is anyone having a more exciting month than Mexican sensation Peso Pluma? The singer and guitarist from Guadalajara has burst onto the music scene, toppling records and skyrocketing onto the charts, with his Eslabon Armado collaboration “Ella Baila Sola” reaching the number one spot on Spotify Global’s Top 50 this week. As if that weren’t enough, Becky G brought him onstage during her buzzy Coachella set on Friday, and Bad Bunny posted a video the next day mouthing along to one of his songs. His momentum only keeps building, and he has even more plans in the works.

Today he announced one major development: He’s launching Double P Records in partnership with George Prajin, and he’ll serve as CEO and head of A&R. The goal behind the label, he tells Rolling Stone, is to “support young new talent that doesn’t have the opportunities to show who they are and create a company that is totally transparent so that each artist can see what they’re generating and what they’re achieving.”

He added that he wanted to continue working with Prajin, who signed him in the past year, because of his experience, loyalty, and support. Peso will continue to release music through Prajin Records, but it’ll merge into the Double P project. So far, Double P Records has signed three artists: Jasiel Nunez, Tito Laija, and Raul Vega. “Each one is very original and authentic in what they do. They’re three different plumas who are great in different parts of Mexico,” he shares. Trending DHS Official Has Office Raided, Covered in Crime Scene Tape Moon Bin, Member of the K-Pop Group Astro, Dead at 25 Key DeSantis Donors Rip Him in Private Chats: ‘What the F-ck Is Wrong With RD?’ Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Discuss the Urge to Impregnate Women

The news comes on the heels of Peso Pluma’s finding out about “Ella Baila Sola” hitting number one. “I had just woken up and I was extremely happy,” he says. More hits are on the way: On Thursday, he plans to drop a new track called “Rosa Pastel,” a song that’s likely to continue his list of hits.

Last month, Peso Pluma announced his first U.S. tour, which kicked off with a show on April 8 and will continue through October.