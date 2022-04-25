 Watch Paulo Londra and Bizarrap's Highly Anticipated YouTube Session - Rolling Stone
Paulo Londra and Bizarrap Release Anticipated Session That Went Viral Before It Even Dropped

Bizarrap teased the collaboration on Instagram, telling fans he’d release it if his post reached 23 million comments

Julyssa Lopez

On Sunday, the Argentinean producer Bizarrap announced a collaboration fans had been eagerly awaiting: He shared that the latest guest on his popular YouTube “Bzrp Music Sessions” series would be the Argentinean artist Paulo Londra, who recently returned to the music scene after a two-year hiatus. “23 million comments and Paulo Londra comes out,” he wrote teasingly on Instagram. “We’ll leave it in your hands.”

The pair reached their 23 million goal quickly, with stars like Nicki Nicole leaving multiple comments. In the session, Londra raps about getting back up after being lost for some time and feeling like he never left, a veiled reference to his period away from music after complications with his previous label that sparked a #FreePaulo campaign on social media.

Bizarrap’s YouTube series, where he features different artists freestyling over one of his beats, has been growing steadily, particularly after a session he did with the Puerto Rican rapper Residente in March. The video, which now has 93 million views on YouTube, became the talk of the internet after Residente slammed the reggaeton artist J Balvin and denounced him as a racist.

Londra announced this year that he had signed with Warner Latina and released “Plan A,” a song that reached Number Two on Spotify’s Global charts. The song marks a new chapter for the Argentinean artist, who dropped his last album Homerun in 2019.

