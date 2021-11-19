 Latin Grammys: Artists Deliver Powerful Rendition of 'Patria Y Vida' - Rolling Stone
The 2021 Latin Grammys Were All About Protest Song ‘Patria Y Vida’

Yotuel, Descemer Bueno, El Funky, and Gente de Zona perform what became the Latin Grammy’s Song Of The Year

andy Malcom and Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona, Yotuel, Descemer Bueno and El Funky perform onstage.

andy Malcom and Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona, Yotuel, Descemer Bueno and El Funky perform 'Patria Y Vida'

Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Dressed all in white and surrounded by candles, Yotuel, Descemer Bueno, El Funky, and Gente de Zona delivered a powerful performance of their song “Patria Y Vida” at the Latin Grammys. The collaboration became a rallying cry during protests in Cuba during the summer. It also features Maykel Osorbo, a hip-hop artist who has been jailed by the Cuban government for months.

The performers were introduced by Gloria Estefan, who was born in Havana. Each artist fired off lyrics that are intense with pain, passion, anger, and hopefulness. Some people in the audience held Cuban flags as a sign of support. 

“Patria Y Vida” was one of the big stories from the Latin Grammys this year: It won Best Urban Song and Song of the Year. It’s the first award for El Funky and Maykel Osorbo. In 2016, Gente de Zona won a Latin Grammy for Best Tropical Fusion Album for Visualizate. In 2003, Yotuel won a Latin Grammy for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album for Emigrante. Last summer, he also released the song “Juntos somos más” alongside Lara Álvarez and Beatriz Luengo.

