 'Patria Y Vida' Is Being Made Into a Documentary - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Tension Inside Fox News Over Tucker Carlson’s Extremism Is Real
Home Music Latin Music

New Doc Aims to Show How ‘Patria Y Vida’ Became Cuba’s Protest Anthem This Past Summer

The project is a partnership between Exile Content Studio, Beatriz Luengo, and Yotuel Romero.

By

Staff Writer

Julyssa Lopez's Most Recent Stories

View All
patria y vida

Youtube

“Patria Y Vida,” the protest anthem that won Song of the Year and Best Urban Song at this year’s Latin Grammys, is getting a full-length documentary through a partnership between Exile Content Studio and composer/musicians Beatriz Luengo and Yotuel Romero.

The film will explore how “Patria Y Vida” became a rallying cry that Cubans shouted in the streets during unprecedented demonstrations on the island this summer.

The song features Romero, Gente de Zona, El Funky, Descemer Bueno, and Maykel Osorbo, who has been detained by the government and has remained in prison for months. The artists performed the song onstage at the Latin Grammys and dedicated it to Osorbo, as well as other political prisoners on the island.

The documentary doesn’t have a release date yet, but, in a joint statement, Luengo and Romero said they were “excited to collaborate with Exile to continue to raise awareness and fight for the people of Cuba.” Exile has previously produced projects such as the docu-series Un Sueño about Real Madrid Women’s soccer team and the reggaeton podcast “El Flow.”

In This Article: Cuba, Latin Grammys

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.