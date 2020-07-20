 Pandora to Launch Series of Afro-Latin Music Stations - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Kanye West Holds Presidential Rally, Talks Abortion, Gun Control and More Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Pandora Launches New Series of Afro-Latin Music Stations

Afro Colombia Radio is the first of several new stations dedicated to black music in Latin America

By
Suzy Exposito

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lido Pimienta performs on stage at The Lucky Barn at Pickathon music festival in Happy Valley, Oregon, USA on 4th August, 2019.

Afro Colombia Radio is the first of several new Pandora stations dedicated to black music in Latin America.

Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns/Getty Images

Pandora has announced plans to roll out a new series of Latin music stations dedicated to music by black artists from various parts of Latin America. The first station in the series is Afro Colombia Radio, which was launched on Monday.

“These new stations represent our effort to highlight and celebrate [the] infinite contributions made to contemporary Latin music by the African diaspora in the Americas,” Marcos Juarez, Head of Latin Music at Pandora, says. “Afro influence is the foundation, inspiration and innovation behind almost every popular Latin music genre. From salsa and cumbia to merengue and reggaeton, Africa is fundamental to the melodic and rhythmic DNA of these iconic genres enjoyed the world over.”

Inspired by music from Puerto Rico, the Afro Boricua Radio station is set to launch mid-August. The Afro Cuba and Afro Quisqueya Radio stations, highlighting the music of Cuba and the Dominican Republic, will follow in September.

“The content will range from classic to contemporary, with the goal of showing that Afro Latin music is not static and remains ever-evolving, dynamic and inspiring,” Juarez tells Rolling Stone. “Latin music is African music.”

In This Article: Latin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.