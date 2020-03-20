See Pabllo Vittar and Thalía Go Wild in New ‘Tímida’ Video

Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar teams up with Mexican pop icon Thalía in the brazen new video for “Tímida,” which translates to “Shy.” Sung in Spanish and English, “Tímida” is the lead single off Vittar’s upcoming 111 2 EP — the second installment of her 111 EP series.

The Gustavo Camacho-directed visual flaunts the sexy antics of Pabllo and Thalía, who have both made waves in Latin pop with their unadulterated, feminine sensuality. Flanked by dozens of cameras the two pose and undulate to a funky mix of tropical rhythms — and they’re certainly not shy about it. “Me pones y te pongo como animal/Prepárate para la cámara,” they beckon. “Te voy a hacer de todo, aquí para allá/Tímida, no soy tímida, no.”

“It is an honor for me to have [Thalía] in my album,” says Vittar in a press release. “She is a true queen who participates in the entire work process. I look forward to seeing people dancing and expressing themselves through our music.” Adds Thalía, “Pabllo has charisma, talent, she is skillful, a real pop diva. We had so much fun working together… I am sure it will inspire many women to feel sexy and empowered”.

“I love making pop music because for a couple of minutes, you can forget about everything and just enjoy yourself. That is music and drag for me,” Vittar told Rolling Stone in 2019. “The stage is sacred for me; it’s a shield that protects me. It’s where I can be free from any prejudice and violence.”