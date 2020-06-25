Pabllo Vittar to Host ‘Pride With Pabllo & Friends’ Benefit Featuring Big Freedia, Pussy Riot

Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar will host a livestream benefit celebrating Pride on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET via her YouTube channel, which features performances by Big Freedia and Pussy Riot, among many other international acts. In partnership with Global Pride and Plus1, the Pride With Pabllo & Friends event will encourage fans to donate to the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide intervention services to LGBTQ+ youth.

“I’m excited for you all to join me and my friends as we honor and celebrate Pride together,” Vittar said in a statement. “It’s going to be a party, but we will continue to spread the message of inclusivity and love because no matter what anyone says; Pride is not canceled!”

Lauren Jauregui, Princess Nokia, Diplo, Tove Lo, Sofi Tukker, ALMA, Aluna, Benito Skinner, Betty Who, Camilo, Dorian Electra, Elena Rose, Kai, Lali, Lil Miquela, Madame Gandhi, Paloma Mami, Pedro Capo, Rina Sawayama, Thalía, Tito Rey, Urias and Yaeji are also among the artists who will appear during the event.

“Remember babies, that LGBTQ+ rights would not exist today if it weren’t for the black community and contributions from activists,” Vittar continued in her statement. “We must celebrate the brave people that fought for our rights and must continue to push forward until we all have equal rights — because Pride is a fight against discrimination and a stride towards justice for all. Happy Pride and remember Black Lives Matter!”

Vittar released her third studio album, III, in March, which included her single “Tímida” featuring Thalía.