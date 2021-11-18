Ozuna and Anthony Santos Turn Up The Passion At The Latin Grammys

Puerto Rican singer Ozuna stepped out in a shiny silver jacket and moved through clouds of blue-tinted smoke that rose from the Latin Grammys stage during a performance that included his up-tempo track “Del Mar.” He transitioned to “Señor Juez” as the background turned from a dim blue to rose red and Antony Santos took his place alongside him. Their performance was a dramatic one as they passionately sang their bachata track.

Ozuna is nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards this year: His song “Caramelo” was up for Best Reggaeton Performance and his 2020 album ENOC was up for Best Urban Music Album. ENOC went platinum four times in the U.S. Ozuna won two Latin Grammy Awards for his 2019 song “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” which he performed with Spanish singer Rosalía.

Earlier this year, he was recognized for hitting one billion views on YouTube for his 2018 music video “Vaina Loca.” He also collaborated with Cuban singer-songwriter Ovi on the song “Envidioso,” DJ Snake, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Megan Thee Stallion on the song “SG” (short for “sexy girl”).