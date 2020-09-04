 Ozuna, RBD: RS Latin Picks for the Week of August 31st - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Mulan' Remake Is Shrewd But Not Sharp
Home Music Latin Music

RS Latin Picks: Week of August 31st

Fresh new sounds from Iberoamerica, featuring new music by Ozuna, Ximena Sariñana, Las Villa, Sech with Daddy Yankee and Rosalía — plus the return of RBD

By
Suzy Exposito

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ozuna, Wisin, Myke Towers, Arcangel, Cosculluela and Juanka pose a united front in new song "Enemigos Ocultos."

Ozuna, Wisin, Myke Towers, Arcangel, Cosculluela and Juanka pose a united front in new song "Enemigos Ocultos."

Photo courtesy of Sony Music Latin

Could your weekend playlist use a little more seasoning? Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Keep track of the latest in Latin via our playlist on Spotify.

Ozuna, Wisin, Myke Towers, Arcangel, Cosculluela and Juanka, “Enemigos Ocultos”

Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna dazzles in his surprise new album, the pan-Caribbean masterwork, ENOC. In standout track “Enemigos Ocultos,” or “Hidden Enemies,” Ozuna and some of Borinquen’s hardest rappers pose a united front against haters and traitors.

 

RBD, “Sálvame del Olvido”

In the ultimate act of millennial fan service, the Mexican pop-rock supergroup RBD — born of the 2000s teen telenovela, Rebelde — have been resurrected. Sixteen years since their heyday, the group’s catalog was finally made available on Spotify and YouTube. Songs like “Sálvame del Olvido” and “Un Poco De Tu Amor” pair well with roll-on body shimmer and knee socks.

Ximena Sariñana, “Nostalgia”

Speaking of Mexican child stars — the actress-turned-indie-pop luminary Ximena Sariñana looks back on her past with cariño in the guitar-driven “Nostalgia.” “How beautiful nostalgia is,” she sings, “Because I’ll always come back to you.”

Las Villa, Beéle, “Canibales”

Have you ever felt chewed up and spit out by someone who promised to love you? In “Caníbales,” Colombian sister act Las Villa and rapper Beéle detail the depraved, carnivorous nature underlying a toxic relationship. “Te lo llevaste todo/Me quebraste todo por dentro/Me volviste una bestia,” they sing hauntingly to a dark pulse. (“You took everything/You broke me inside/You turned me into a beast.”)

Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía and Farruko, “Relación (Remix)”

Reggaeton hitmakers Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Farruko put their star power to the test in their remix of “Relación.” But as always, La Rosalía steals the show. “Tú estás jugando con una jugadora,” she rhymes boldly, “La que pisa fuerte, la matadora.”

Related

Sebastián Yatra and Álvaro Díaz uncover their earthy sides in new single "A Dónde Van."
RS Latin Picks: Week of August 24th
Hear Bad Bunny, Alejandro Fernandez in New Biden Campaign Ads

Related

Don Williams
Don Williams: 10 Essential Songs
20 Best and Worst Movie Fathers

In This Article: Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Las Villa, Latin, Ozuna, RBD, Rosalía, Sech, Ximena Sariñana

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.