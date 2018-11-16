Rolling Stone
Ozuna Transforms ‘El Farsante’ Into Acoustic Ballad at Latin Grammys 2018

Puerto Rican star also performed his hit “Unica” in Las Vegas

Ozuna performs2018 Latin Grammy Awards - Show, Las Vegas, USA - 15 Nov 2018

Ozuna performed both "El Farsante" and "Unica" at the Latin Grammys, where he was nominated for Best Urban Album.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ozuna, the most-viewed artist on YouTube in any genre in 2018, performed a slick, assured medley at the Latin Grammys on Thursday.

Ozuna opened in an unexpected setting: Seated with two acoustic guitarists and a cajon player, he reimagined his trap hit “El Farsante” — a version with Romeo Santos reached Number 49 on the Hot 100 — as a pretty, yearning ballad. But he didn’t stay subdued for long. His next song was the slick pop reggaeton single “Unica,” and the programmed drums kicked in forcefully behind him.

Ozuna was nominated at the Latin Grammys in the Best Urban Album category for last year’s Odisea. That album spawned multiple hits — remarkably, the singer scored 16 different entries on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart during 2017 alone.

This year, Ozuna has been even more successful. He released Aura, which earned the biggest opening week of any Latin album in 2018. He’s appeared on seven different singles that have cracked the Hot 100, more than any Latin singer in 2018. And on YouTube, he’s a force of nature with 8.7 billion views, making him the most-watched artist on the planet. Four different videos crossed the billion-views threshold this year alone.

However, all those views didn’t help Ozuna in Las Vegas: He lost Best Urban Album to J Balvin.

