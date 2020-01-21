Ozuna Outlines ‘Nibiru’ U.S. Tour Dates

Puerto Rican-Dominican singer Ozuna has announced his upcoming world tour in support of his third album, Nibiru. The U.S. leg of his 2020 tour will start April 2nd in Atlanta’s Infinite Energy Center and wrap up September 4th in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
The Guinness World Record-breaking artist behind hits like “Te Boté (Remix),” “Criminal,” “Taki Taki” and most recently “Amor Genuino,” boasts that his latest jaunt across the U.S. will be his biggest run yet. The tour will feature a full live band, state-of-the-art lights and pyrotechnics — not to mention the potential for some high-profile guest performers. After all, the star-studded Nibiru featured verses by Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Sech and more.
“In this current moment, reggaeton is at its best,” Ozuna told Rolling Stone in December. “We are all making music and really we are taking this to the next level by collaborating and making different rhythms and styles. We’re always looking for ways to grow.”
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 24th at 10 a.m. local time.
Ozuna Nibiru U.S. Tour Dates
Thursday, April 2nd — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
Friday, April 3rd — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Saturday, April 4th — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Thursday, April 9th — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, April 10th — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Saturday, April 11th — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Friday, April 17th — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Thursday, April 23rd — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Friday, April 24th — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Saturday, April 25th — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Friday, May 1st — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Friday, May 8th — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Sunday, May 10th — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Friday, May 15th — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Friday, May 22nd — Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
Saturday, May 23rd — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
Sunday, May 24th — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Saturday, May 30th — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, September 4th — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden