Ozuna Outlines ‘Nibiru’ U.S. Tour Dates

Puerto Rican-Dominican singer Ozuna has announced his upcoming world tour in support of his third album, Nibiru. The U.S. leg of his 2020 tour will start April 2nd in Atlanta’s Infinite Energy Center and wrap up September 4th in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The Guinness World Record-breaking artist behind hits like “Te Boté (Remix),” “Criminal,” “Taki Taki” and most recently “Amor Genuino,” boasts that his latest jaunt across the U.S. will be his biggest run yet. The tour will feature a full live band, state-of-the-art lights and pyrotechnics — not to mention the potential for some high-profile guest performers. After all, the star-studded Nibiru featured verses by Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Sech and more.

“In this current moment, reggaeton is at its best,” Ozuna told Rolling Stone in December. “We are all making music and really we are taking this to the next level by collaborating and making different rhythms and styles. We’re always looking for ways to grow.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 24th at 10 a.m. local time.

Ozuna Nibiru U.S. Tour Dates

Thursday, April 2nd — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

Friday, April 3rd — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Saturday, April 4th — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Thursday, April 9th — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, April 10th — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Saturday, April 11th — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Friday, April 17th — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Thursday, April 23rd — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Friday, April 24th — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Saturday, April 25th — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Friday, May 1st — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Friday, May 8th — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Sunday, May 10th — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Friday, May 15th — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Friday, May 22nd — Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

Saturday, May 23rd — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

Sunday, May 24th — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Saturday, May 30th — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, September 4th — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden