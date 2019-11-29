 Ozuna's New Album 'Nibiru' Is Out: See Two New Videos - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next See E.T. Return to Earth 40 Years Later in... an Advertisement Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Ozuna’s Long-Awaited Album ‘Nibiru’ Is Out: See Two New Videos

Reggaeton star’s latest LP arrives with sci-fi visuals for “Nibiru” and “Fantasía”

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All

Puerto Rican-Dominican superstar Ozuna dropped his long-awaited third album, Nibiru, on Thursday night. The urbano singer then rang in his new LP on Friday with two high-concept videos for “Fantasía” and “Nibiru.”

Directed by the inventive Colin Tilley, the visual narrative of Nibiru begins on a once-bustling planet, now ravaged by a violent dust storm. After having survived the apocalypse, Ozuna seems to have found refuge in an upscale bomb shelter; but his wife suffers a mysterious ailment, which has caused her to disintegrate into space dust. Out of desperation, he finds a spaceship and takes off for the neighboring Nibiru, better known as Planet X.

In the previously-released video for “Hasta Que Salga El Sol,” he made contact with Planet X locals; now in the third new installment, he fends them off, and in the process discovers his own supernatural powers.

Over the course of 18 tracks, Ozuna makes other musical breakthroughs by interspersing reggae, trap and American hip-hop into his repertoire. He brings to the table some of his most trusted collaborators, including Anuel AA, Nicky Jam and Sech; and invites some new but familiar voices into the mix, like Swae Lee, Snoop Dogg and Diddy. Nibiru is out now on all streaming services.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.