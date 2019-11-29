Ozuna’s Long-Awaited Album ‘Nibiru’ Is Out: See Two New Videos

Puerto Rican-Dominican superstar Ozuna dropped his long-awaited third album, Nibiru, on Thursday night. The urbano singer then rang in his new LP on Friday with two high-concept videos for “Fantasía” and “Nibiru.”

Directed by the inventive Colin Tilley, the visual narrative of Nibiru begins on a once-bustling planet, now ravaged by a violent dust storm. After having survived the apocalypse, Ozuna seems to have found refuge in an upscale bomb shelter; but his wife suffers a mysterious ailment, which has caused her to disintegrate into space dust. Out of desperation, he finds a spaceship and takes off for the neighboring Nibiru, better known as Planet X.

In the previously-released video for “Hasta Que Salga El Sol,” he made contact with Planet X locals; now in the third new installment, he fends them off, and in the process discovers his own supernatural powers.

Over the course of 18 tracks, Ozuna makes other musical breakthroughs by interspersing reggae, trap and American hip-hop into his repertoire. He brings to the table some of his most trusted collaborators, including Anuel AA, Nicky Jam and Sech; and invites some new but familiar voices into the mix, like Swae Lee, Snoop Dogg and Diddy. Nibiru is out now on all streaming services.