Ozuna Teases 2019 Album, Drops Cosmic New Video for “Baila Baila Baila”

After playing Santa Claus to his devout fans with a special Christmas song — the jovial Generación Escogida and Christian Nieves collab “Llegó la Navidad” — reggaeton superstar Ozuna kicked off 2019 with a second holiday season release, “Baila Baila Baila,” timed ceremoniously to arrive during the weekend of Three Kings’ Day.

Following the smash success of his glittering 2018 album, Aura, Ozuna’s first single of 2019 unfurls a rolling dancehall groove punctuated by blips of house piano. A representative for Ozuna has confirmed that the new track is off his upcoming album, due for release in 2019; last November he hinted that the album may be called Nibiru, which gets a mention in “Baila Baila Baila,” as well as his 2018 track “Luz Apagá.” (Nibiru is a reference to Planet X, the long-rumored 10th planet in our solar system.)

In the new video, Ozuna brings a taste of the Tropics to a dystopian Mad Max desert-scape set on an Earth-like planet with two moons. A band of stranded human models eyes Ozuna from afar — the singer, in turn, beckons them from his post at the center of a blue oasis. The ringleader sits queenly atop a horse, a hippo and a race car, a la Lady Godiva, while the rest of her cohort dance alongside urbano‘s leading romantic. “Baila Baila Baila” is a song about falling in love at the club, where Ozuna urges his dance partner to seize the moment with him. “I have to kiss you before it’s all over,” he croons.

The video was directed by Venezuelan director Nuno Gomes, whose eclectic visions have helped Ozuna become one of the world’s most-watched artists on YouTube. The two previously collaborated on videos for the Cardi B-assisted single “La Modelo” as well as the Romeo Santos remix of “El Farsante.” Aura was also named one of Rolling Stone‘s 10 Best Latin Albums of 2018.