Ozuna Unveils Release Date for Highly Anticipated New Album ‘Nibiru’

Ozuna will release his third album, Nibiru, on November 29th. The Puerto Rican-Dominican musician has made the album available to pre-save on streaming services, while he also shared the cosmic Nibiru artwork on Instagram.

Named after the mythical Planet X, Nibiru follows Ozuna’s eclectic 2018 LP, Aura. He first teased the new record just three months after Aura was released, by dropping hints in the closing verses of his single, “Luz Apaga” last November. Ozuna has continued to release new songs throughout 2019, including “Baila Baila Baila,” “Amor Genuino,” “Vacía Sin Mí” with Darell, “Muito Calor” with Brazilian singer Anitta and, most recently, “Hasta Que Salga El Sol.”

Along with announcing Nibiru, Ozuna has begun to plot a 2020 world tour in support of the album, releasing a list of cities he’s set to visit next year. Concert dates and venues, however, have yet to be announced. Ozuna is also set to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will take place in New York City next Thursday, November 28th.

Ozuna’s “Baila Baila Baila” was recently nominated for Best Urban Song at the Latin Grammys, though the track lost out to Rosalía, J Balvin and El Guincho’s smash “Con Altura.” Ozuna still performed twice at the awards show, teaming with Sech and Darell for “Otro Trago” and “Si Te Vas,” while also taking the stage solo to perform “Amor Genuino” and “Baila Baila Baila.”