 Ozuna Details Highly-Anticipated New Album ‘Nibiru’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next See Robbie Robertson Remember Chuck Berry, the Poet Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Ozuna Unveils Release Date for Highly Anticipated New Album ‘Nibiru’

Reggaeton star’s follow-up to Aura will arrive next week

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ozuna

Ozuna has finally unveiled a release date for his new album 'Nibiru' after a year of releasing new music.

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

Ozuna will release his third album, Nibiru, on November 29th. The Puerto Rican-Dominican musician has made the album available to pre-save on streaming services, while he also shared the cosmic Nibiru artwork on Instagram.

Named after the mythical Planet X, Nibiru follows Ozuna’s eclectic 2018 LP, Aura. He first teased the new record just three months after Aura was released, by dropping hints in the closing verses of his single, “Luz Apaga” last November. Ozuna has continued to release new songs throughout 2019, including “Baila Baila Baila,”Amor Genuino,” “Vacía Sin Mí” with Darell, “Muito Calor” with Brazilian singer Anitta and, most recently, “Hasta Que Salga El Sol.”

Along with announcing Nibiru, Ozuna has begun to plot a 2020 world tour in support of the album, releasing a list of cities he’s set to visit next year. Concert dates and venues, however, have yet to be announced. Ozuna is also set to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will take place in New York City next Thursday, November 28th.

Ozuna’s “Baila Baila Baila” was recently nominated for Best Urban Song at the Latin Grammys, though the track lost out to Rosalía, J Balvin and El Guincho’s smash “Con Altura.” Ozuna still performed twice at the awards show, teaming with Sech and Darell for “Otro Trago” and “Si Te Vas,” while also taking the stage solo to perform “Amor Genuino” and “Baila Baila Baila.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.