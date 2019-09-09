Puerto Rican Star Ozuna Nabs Four Guinness World Records Titles

Urbano superstar Ozuna has been awarded four Guinness World Record titles for his phenomenal output in Latin music.

Honored under his birth name, Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, the acclaimed singer-songwriter is highlighted in the newly released 2020 edition of the Guinness World Records book. He qualified for his first Guinness title after his 2017 album, Odisea, sat at the top of the charts for 46 consecutive weeks, from September 16th, 2017 through September 1st, 2018 — earning him the Guinness World Records title as the male artist with the most weeks at Number One on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart.

Thanks to an arsenal of hits and collaborations across the Latin music industry, Ozuna was crowned the most-watched artist on YouTube in 2019. This week he was officially recognized with the Guinness World Records title for artist with the most videos to reach one-billion views on YouTube — seven as of February 2019 — and another title for having the most Billboard Latin Music Award nominations for a single artist in a single year. Lastly, as of April 2019, at he clocked the title for most Billboard Latin Music Award wins — 11, to be exact — for a single artist in a single year. The Guinness World Records organization held a special ceremony for the artist in Puerto Rico.

Ralph Hannah, Official Adjudicator of Guinness World Records, said in a statement: “More and more Latinos, especially Puerto Ricans are headlining the lists of world records. The passion and enthusiasm that characterizes these stars have seen them reach the top of our rankings.”

“I feel honored to receive these titles, which validates how hard we’ve been working for the past years,” adds Ozuna. “I dedicate this, first of all, to God, and to my fans from around the world, who have been there supporting me since the beginning of my career. I am thankful to Guinness World Records for this important recognition.”