See Ozuna, Diddy, DJ Snake Go Space Clubbing in New ‘Eres Top’ Video

Ozuna joins forces with Diddy and “Taki Taki” collaborator DJ Snake in his latest single, “Eres Top.” Its accompanying visual, directed by Collin Tilley, is the fourth installment of his cinematic Nibiru series.

Steered by the funky guitar riff from Diddy’s 2002 classic, “I Need A Girl (Part 2),” Ozuna and DJ Snake color “Eres Top” with a techno-tropical synergy. In both English and Spanish, Ozuna and Diddy recall a mythical girl that got away, after a dizzying night at the club. “Gave her the game/but she still left me with the pain,” raps Diddy: “I guess I need a girl again!”

The new video — which momentarily doubles as a Google Nest ad — continues Ozuna’s science-fiction-inspired journey through the planet known as Nibiru. After fleeing his now-decimated home planet and crash-landing on Nibiru, Ozuna is teleported via black hole to an upscale, alien nightclub. Seated at the throne is Diddy, who dons a medieval chainmail and crown; next to him is DJ Snake, the enigmatic Master of Ceremonies. They’re surrounded by a crowd of dancing space gods and goddesses, who undulate in time with the slick dembow. Diddy reveals an electric orb that seems to power the whole operation: Ozuna holds his hand up to the orb, and is blasted with jolts of lightning.

The first three chapters include “Fantasía,” “Nibiru” and “Hasta Que Salga El Sol.” Nibiru is out now on all streaming services.