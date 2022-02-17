Ozuna Is the Better Man on His Upbeat New Single ‘Deprimida’

Ozuna has released the video for “Deprimida,” his first solo single of 2022. The upbeat reggaeton track will be featured on the Puerto Rican artist’s upcoming new album, Ozutochi.

In the video, directed by Nuno Gomes and Charlie Nelson, Ozuna walks through a surreal film set while flirting with a girl who is in the middle of a difficult relationship with her partner. In the lyrics, he describes how he wants to be there for her and promises he’d be better for her: “Él te hace deprimida/Piensa que estás dolida/Cada vez que te baja la nota, yo te cambio el día”, he sings. (“He makes you depressed/He thinks you’re hurt/Every time he lowers your mood, I change your day.”)

“I’ve been working hard these past months on a lot of exciting new projects,” Ozuna tells Rolling Stone. I have some surprises coming: ‘Deprimida’ is just the beginning of a this new chapter. My fans are in for

a lot of different styles. I’ve been having some fun and can’t wait for everyone to get to hear it all.”

“Deprimida” comes just a month after he joined Christina Aguilera for “Santo,” which appears on her all-Spanish EP La Fuerza. In addition to dropping his album, the Puerto Rican artist has a packed year planned: He’s set to headline Vibra Urbana Festival in Las Vegas and the Sueños Festival in Chicago.