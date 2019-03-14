×
Watch Ozuna and Darell Glow Up in New Video for ‘Vacía Sin Mí’

The Puerto Rican reggaeton star joins forces with rapper of ‘Te Boté’ fame in cutting new track

Ozuna dropped his brand new track, “Vacía Sin Mí,” with an accompanying video on Thursday. Co-starred by Puerto Rican rapper and “Te Boté” collaborator Darell, the song, which translates to “Empty Without Me,” will be featured in Ozuna’s upcoming third album, Nibiru.

In the electrifying new clip — devised by Ozuna’s director of choice, Venezuelan Nuno Gomes — the singer and his dance crew of masked ladies transform a lonely truck stop into a raver’s haven, their silhouettes lighting up like neon glowsticks amid the industrial wasteland. Hallmarked by sinister murmurs of piano, Ozuna warns a jealous ex-lover not to bank on a second chance with him. (“Baby do not come to fight if you see me with another,” he sings in Spanish, “I do not want you by my side if you’re gonna kill my vibe.”) As Ozuna’s designated (and less charitable) wingman, Darell swoops in with a brutal line fit for a Nineties rap battle: “When you were born, they cursed you / God bless [your] doctors for the ass they made you.”

The follow-up to his 2018 LP, Aura, Ozuna’s new album Nibiru is slated for release in 2019. Previous singles off the album include “Baila Baila Baila,” as well as his 2018 track “Luz Apagá.” Ozuna is also a finalist for a record-breaking 23 nominations at the upcoming Latin Billboard Awards, which will air live from Las Vegas on Thursday, April 25th.

