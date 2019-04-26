Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019: Ozuna Performs All-Star ‘Baila Baila Baila’ Remix

Puerto Rican-Dominican superstar Ozuna performed the brand new remix of his 2019 single “Baila Baila Baila” live on Thursday at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. He was joined onstage by fellow urbano power players Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Anuel AA — who featured alongside Farruko in the official recording of the remix, which was released just hours before their televised performance.

Dressed in various shades of neon green, the four reggaetoneros circled each other with swagger, spitting provocative verses to the slinky dancehall rhythm; at their feet was a ginormous projection of Ozuna’s face. “Let’s hear it for all the Latinos!” rallied Ozuna in Spanish — to much fanfare from the audience, which counted other big winners such as Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, Natti Natasha and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Juan Luis Guerra.

Ozuna had already smoked the competition long before the show; the reggaeton dynamo led the list of finalists with a whopping 23 nominations in 15 categories — the most nominations of any artist in a single year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. He would go on to win a record-breaking 11 awards on Thursday — including three different awards for 2018’s “Te Boté (Remix)” — as well as Latin Pop Song of the Year, Tropical Pop Song of the Year, and the most coveted honor of the night, the award for Artist of the Year.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t follow your dreams,” the 27-year-old artist said following his last triumph of the night. “But know that God comes first.”

Ozuna has experienced both a charmed and fraught 2019 so far: he professed to being the target of an extortion plot earlier this year, which took a turn for the tragic with the murder of accused blackmailer, trap artist Kevin Fret. (Ozuna has been subsequently ruled out as a suspect.) Nevertheless, the singer-songwriter has cleaned up at nearly every Latin awards show this year, as well as continued work on his upcoming album, Nibiru. The follow-up to his 2018 masterwork, Aura, Nibiru is reportedly due for release in May. “Baila Baila Baila (Remix)” is out now and available on all streaming services.