See Ozuna, Anitta Party Rio-Style in New ‘Muito Calor’ Video

Puerto Rican heartthrob Ozuna joins Brazil’s leading lady of pop, Anitta, in the sweltering bilingual track “Muito Calor.” It is the eighth single off Ozuna’s upcoming album, Nibiru, rumored for release later this month.

Helmed by Ozuna’s director of choice, Venezuelan filmmaker Nuno Gomes, the new clip was shot on location in Brazil. Between slice-of-life shots from Rio de Janeiro, where people play soccer, dance on rooftops, and bask in the idyllic Guanabara Bay, Ozuna and Anitta ramp up the heat in a warehouse club nearby. Together the stars trade come-ons to a reggaeton groove — and take an all-too fleeting samba break.

“The day is better with you,” sings Ozuna in Spanish. “It’s better if we’re dancing and giving off heat!”

Meanwhile, femme fatale Anitta plays it characteristically cool in Portuguese: “I want to see you in Rio/But take my advice, you will not fall in love so soon…You’re hot, but I might get tired of you.”

“Muito Calor,” which means “Very Hot,” is the latest in Anitta’s marathon of all-star collaborations. In her latest album, Kisses, the 26-year-old teamed up with Becky G, Snoop Dogg and even the legendary Brazilian singer-songwriter, Caetano Veloso. Anitta also featured in “Faz Gostoso,” a cut from Madonna’s Madame X.