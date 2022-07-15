 Omar Apollo Drops New Single 'Archetype,' Announces Deluxe Album - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Finneas and Claudia Sulewski Make Us Wish We Were Boo’d Up in Paris in New Video
Home Music Latin Music

Omar Apollo Gets Romantic on His New Single — and He’s Got More New Music on the Way

The deluxe version of ‘Ivory’ will include five new songs

By
Julyssa Lopez

Staff Writer

Julyssa Lopez's Most Recent Stories

View All

Omar Apollo has been enjoying a career high since dropping his excellent album Ivory back in April — but he’s not done releasing new music. On Friday, he shared  “Archetype,”an emotional R&B song that shows off his vocal range and extends the sonic universe he built on his full-length debut.

The song’s romantic lyrics celebrate the feelings of joy and new love. (“There’s a lot of boys in California, they don’t get along like you and I,” he sings. “So pretty that you kill me softly/If you were to leave, if I were to die.”) Along with the new track, Apollo also shared that he’s planning to release a deluxe edition of Ivory, which will include five new songs in total. The original album featured collaborations with Daniel Caesar and Kali Uchis, along with production from Pharrell. Apollo also did a lot of his own production work alongside Carter Lang and Chromeo.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Apollo talked about how he originally had made one version of the album, but decided to start over to see what other songs he could work with. “I need the creative process for me,” he said. “As soon as I have that, we’re good. I had problems with confrontation growing up. Now, I can just say how I feel, no matter what.”

In This Article: Omar Apollo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.