 Omar Apollo, Kali Uchis Reunite for Aching New Song 'Bad Life' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Go Inside Making of Third Man Records' '333' Edition of 'McCartney III' in Mini-Doc
Home Music Latin Music

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis Mourn a One-Sided Love on New Song ‘Bad Life’

Track marks the pair’s second together, following last year’s “Hey Boy”

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.”

The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.”

“To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo said in a statement. “It’s a song about being resentful toward somebody — wanting them to have ‘bad life’ with whoever they’re with now. I posted a snippet in January teasing it and Kali called me telling me she loved it, so I asked her if she wanted to get on it. Her voice sounds amazing on it, I love her tone.”

“Bad Life” marks Apollo and Uchis’ second song together, following “Hey Boy,” which appeared on Apollo’s 2020 release, Apolonio. The song is also Apollo’s second single of the year, following “Go Away,” which arrived in July.

Later this month, Apollo will take the stage at the Latin Grammys as part of a performance with C. Tangana. Apollo and Tangana’s song “Te Olvidaste” is up for a pair of awards, including Best Alternative Song and Record of the Year.

In This Article: Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.