Latin Grammys 2018: See Nicky Jam, J Balvin Perform Charming ‘X’

Nicky Jam performed his indelible hit “X” — a nominee for Record of the Year — and “Jaleo,” a collaboration with electronic producer Steve Aoki, at the Latin Grammys.

“X” is a great duet with J Balvin, but initially Jam took the stage alone in Las Vegas. Luckily, Balvin showed up in time to sing the second verse, leaning casually against a massive, revolving cast of the letter X. The stage set-up could have been improved — there were awkward moments when both performers were hidden from view as the “X” rotated slowly away from the crowd.

But none of that mattered too much: The squiggly instrumental hook that boosts “X” was as effective as ever. In addition, Balvin and Jam charmed the crowd with their goofy, purposefully unpracticed dance moves.

After “X,” Jam moved on to “Jaleo,” a track with Steve Aoki that came out in October. A slew of dancers in blue jumpsuits, red bandanas and orange hats who jumped around with mosh-pit-ready energy joined the them onstage.

Aoki was also present at last year’s Latin Grammys, when he performed with J Balvin. “I like the fish-out-of-water feeling,” the EDM producer told Rolling Stone recently. “I like working with artists that have never worked with an EDM producer. I want to start fresh. I want to be so uncomfortable — not necessarily uncomfortable, but so challenged that I need to rethink how I’m gonna go about interpreting how to do this remix or this collaboration. I prefer that, because I actually learn more.”