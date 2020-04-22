Nicky Jam Recounts Powerful Life Story in Netflix Series ‘Nicky Jam: El Ganador’

Nicky Jam divulges the story of his life and career in Nicky Jam: El Ganador. Following its initial 2018 run in Latin America, the series is now available on Netflix for viewers in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Born Nick Rivera Caminero, the trailer opens with the reggaeton star as a child, performing for family and friends in a living room. “Well it’s my birthday/And my name is Nicky,” he raps to applause. “I sing, I dance, and I act funny/But just make sure that you have my money.”

The film traces his move from Massachusetts to Puerto Rico at the age of 10, capturing his drug addiction, initial rise to fame, and career rebirth — while scenes of the present-day musician performing flash across the screen. “This music is what saved me from the streets,” he says.

Nicky Jam dropped his seventh studio album, Íntimo, last year. He was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 2020 The Premios Tu Música Urbano, Latin music’s premier urban-music awards show, which was held in Puerto Rico in March.

In January, he stopped by the Rolling Stone offices in New York for an exclusive First Time interview. He discussed his upbringing, collaborating with Daddy Yankee, and making his acting debut in 2017’s XXX: Return of Zander Cage.

“Everybody was like, ‘Vin Diesel’s here!’ ” he told Rolling Stone. “I was so nervous. … The helicopter landed, and this guy comes out, six-foot-something. He saw me, he hugged me, and said, ‘Hey — do what you do, man.’ “