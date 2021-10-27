 Nicki Nicole and Rauw Alejandro Head to Miami for New 'Sabe' Video - Rolling Stone
Nicki Nicole and Rauw Alejandro Head to Miami for New ‘Sabe’ Video

Argentine rapper and singer’s Parti de Mi arrives Thursday

Nicki Nicole and Rauw Alejandro have teamed up for the new single “Sabe.” The song appears on Parti de Mi, which arrives on Thursday and is available for preorder. The Gustavo Camacho-directed visual finds them trading verses, grooving in various locations, and then later dancing together in a room flanked by fans (the electric kind).

“Recording ‘Sabe’ with Rauw was incredible,” Nicole said in a statement. “Luckily we were able to get together in the studio, and everything felt smooth and organic. He is super talented and kind, we talked and decided where we wanted to go musically and the song turned out great.”

“I loved collaborating with Nicki on this single ‘Sabe,'” Rauw added. “We had the opportunity to shoot the video in Miami together and I really enjoyed it.”

Earlier this month, Nicki Nicole performed as a part of NPR’s El Tiny (Home) concert series, an offshoot of Tiny Desk honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, where she previewed songs from her album, including the title track, “Colocao,” and “Baby.

“After a year of isolation, I wanted to use this album to reconnect and remind everyone that we are all a part of each other,” Nicki said of Parti de Mi in a statement. “I want my fans to feel as much a part of me as I do of them.  We are the sum of moments, people, places, gazes, laughter. All things that unite us and make us who we are. I wanted this album to belong to the listeners just as much as it does to me. They are a major part of why I am where I am.”

Alejandro, who kicked off the first of four shows at San Juan’s El Coliseo, Puerto Rico’s biggest indoor venue last week, also recently teamed up with Álvaro Diaz for “Problemon.”

