 Watch Nicki Nicole Perform for NPR's 'El Tiny' Home Concert Series - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: This Video Doorbell Records Better-Than-HD Video For Just $105
Home Music Latin Music

Nicki Nicole Drops Freestyle During NPR’s ‘El Tiny’ Concert Series

Argentine rapper and singer performed a six-song set

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole performed as a part of NPR’s El Tiny (Home) concert series, an offshoot of Tiny Desk honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. The special video series features Latin artists.

For the series, J Balvin recently performed on a barge in New York’s East River, and Camila Cabello is also slated for a future installment.

Nicki Nicole’s set took place in a room flanked by books and a camcorder was strategically placed on a stack of novels by the artist. The footage switches between the home-styled recording and pro shots, which gives the set a homey vibe.

She performed six songs — including her singles “Colocao” and “Wapo Traketero” — with a band that featured an accordionist and mandolin player. Nicole brought out an expanded string section for her engaging ballad “Parte de Mi” and she also delivered a fun freestyle. She closed with new bop “Baby.”

In This Article: NPR, tiny desk

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.