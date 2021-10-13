Nicki Nicole Drops Freestyle During NPR’s ‘El Tiny’ Concert Series

Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole performed as a part of NPR’s El Tiny (Home) concert series, an offshoot of Tiny Desk honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. The special video series features Latin artists.

For the series, J Balvin recently performed on a barge in New York’s East River, and Camila Cabello is also slated for a future installment.

Nicki Nicole’s set took place in a room flanked by books and a camcorder was strategically placed on a stack of novels by the artist. The footage switches between the home-styled recording and pro shots, which gives the set a homey vibe.

She performed six songs — including her singles “Colocao” and “Wapo Traketero” — with a band that featured an accordionist and mandolin player. Nicole brought out an expanded string section for her engaging ballad “Parte de Mi” and she also delivered a fun freestyle. She closed with new bop “Baby.”