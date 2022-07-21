 Nicki Nicole and Camilo Celebrate Individuality on 'Naturaleza' - Rolling Stone
Nicki Nicole and Camilo Get Artsy in ‘Naturaleza’ Video

The song celebrates individuality, and artist Evaluna Montaner (Camilo’s wife) directed the visuals

Julyssa Lopez

“Naturaleza,” the charming collaboration Camilo and Nicki Nicole just released, is all about celebrating your own quirks and eccentricities  — and the video they’ve come up with is as fun and idiosyncratic as the song’s message. The two artists play around with whimsical visuals that riff on surrealism and pop art, all while encouraging listeners to be their authentic selves.

The video, which was directed by Camilo’s wife Evaluna Montaner and filmed in Miami last May, matches unexpected scenes with the song’s mischievous production. In a release, she said she and Camilo had some thoughts about the direction they wanted to take, but would often trade ideas and come up with new songs. Eventually, they landed on “Naturaleza.”

“After many meetings we decided that ‘Naturaleza’ had a very powerful message we wanted to share with everyone. We finished putting it together each with our taste,” she said. “We are happy with the result hopefully everyone will enjoy and identify with it as much as we do.”

Camilo had a big year in 2021 after being the artist nominated for the most Latin Grammys and finding major success for his album Mis Manos. That same year, Nicki Nicole released her debut Parte De Mi and collaborated with Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera, and more artists.

