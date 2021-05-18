Natti Natasha, Becky G Perform ‘Ram Pam Pam’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Latin music stars Natti Natasha and Becky G appeared on Monday night’s Tonight Show to perform their latest reggaeton single, “Ram Pam Pam,” from inside a gymnasium decked out in spotlights.

The two singers extended the high school sports theme to their outfits, with Becky G wearing a monogrammed tracksuit and Natti in a red cheerleader two-piece. (She even bedazzled her baby bump, which Becky G blew a kiss to at the end of the performance.)

Becky G dropped a Burna Boy collaboration, “Rotate,” earlier this year. The singer also released a handful of singles last year, following her most recent album, Mala Santa, in 2019.

“There’s a positive side and a negative side. And that’s what Mala Santa was for me,” she told Rolling Stone about the inspiration behind the album. “There’s the good girl in me, and there’s the empowered version of me — but everybody wants to call her ‘bad’ because she’s sexy, because she’s outspoken. I am entitled as a woman to not be put in a box but to embrace both sides of me, you know? Which is still that young sweetheart that everybody met so early on in my career, but I found my womanhood. I’ve found my sexy, I’ve found all of those things that make me the artist that I am now.”

Natti Natasha released her debut album Illuminatti in 2019. Last year, she teamed up with CNCO for the single “Honey Boo,” and hopped on Zion & Lennox’s lockdown party track “Te Mueves.”