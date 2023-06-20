Myke Towers Plots ‘La Vida Es Una’ North American Tour
For Myke Towers, “life is one.” That’s the motto — La Vida Es Una — for his upcoming tour across North America, named after his most recent album.
Towers will kick off his tour in Mexico, starting in Guadalajara, Jalisco on Sept. 20. He’ll then commence his run of shows across the U.S. on Oct. 8 in Chicago, before making his way to cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Atlanta, before wrapping his tour in Miami on Nov. 26.
Presale tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Wednesday, before going on sale to the general public on June 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will also be able to order VIP packages, which include photo opportunities with Towers and access to a pre-show soundcheck.
Towers spoke to Rolling Stone in March ahead of his La Vida Es Una album’s release, which he described as a “graduation” in his musical journey. “My last project was for my first fans, the streets,” he said at the time. “This album is the complete opposite. These are songs for everyone to sing together and to dance — all the songs were created with that intention.”
La Vida Es Una featured 23 tracks, including songs such as “Aguardiente,” “Celo” with J Balvin, “Ulala” with Daddy Yankee, and “Mi Droga.” It followed his 2021 album Lyke Myke and 2020’s Easy Money Baby.
Trending
La Vida Es Una Tour Dates
Sept. 20 – Guadalajara, MEX @ Auditorio Telmex
Sept. 22 – Monterrey, MEX @ Auditorio Citibanamex
Sept. 23 – Mexico City, MEX @ Pepsi Center WTC
Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
Oct. 10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Oct. 15 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Oct. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 26 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial at Sugar Land
Oct. 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
Oct. 28 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
Oct. 29 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
Nov. 10 – New York, NY @ United Palace
Nov. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Nov. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Nov. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Nov. 26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
More News
-
-
-
-
Katy Perry Marks Anniversaries of First Three Albums With Box Set, Unreleased Music
- No Regrets, Just Love
- By
-