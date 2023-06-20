Myke Towers Plots ‘La Vida Es Una’ North American Tour

For Myke Towers, “life is one.” That’s the motto — La Vida Es Una — for his upcoming tour across North America, named after his most recent album.

Towers will kick off his tour in Mexico, starting in Guadalajara, Jalisco on Sept. 20. He’ll then commence his run of shows across the U.S. on Oct. 8 in Chicago, before making his way to cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Atlanta, before wrapping his tour in Miami on Nov. 26.

Presale tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Wednesday, before going on sale to the general public on June 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will also be able to order VIP packages, which include photo opportunities with Towers and access to a pre-show soundcheck.

Towers spoke to Rolling Stone in March ahead of his La Vida Es Una album’s release, which he described as a “graduation” in his musical journey. “My last project was for my first fans, the streets,” he said at the time. “This album is the complete opposite. These are songs for everyone to sing together and to dance — all the songs were created with that intention.”

La Vida Es Una featured 23 tracks, including songs such as “Aguardiente,” “Celo” with J Balvin, “Ulala” with Daddy Yankee, and “Mi Droga.” It followed his 2021 album Lyke Myke and 2020’s Easy Money Baby. Trending Trump All But Confesses to Mishandling Classified Docs on Fox News Bebe Rexha Hit in the Face by Thrown Cell Phone at NYC Concert They Took Their Daughter to the Hospital and Were Accused of Abuse ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Is Electrifying and Avoids a Sophomore Slump

La Vida Es Una Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Guadalajara, MEX @ Auditorio Telmex

Sept. 22 – Monterrey, MEX @ Auditorio Citibanamex

Sept. 23 – Mexico City, MEX @ Pepsi Center WTC

Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Oct. 15 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Oct. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 26 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial at Sugar Land

Oct. 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 28 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

Oct. 29 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

Nov. 10 – New York, NY @ United Palace

Nov. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Nov. 26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center