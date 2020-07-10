RS Latin Music Picks: Week of July 6th

Could your weekend playlist use a little more seasoning? Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Keep track of the latest in Latin via our playlist on Spotify.

Myke Towers, “Michael X”

As the summer of racial reckoning continues around the world, Puerto Rican MC Myke Towers recalls the fighting spirit of African-American revolutionary Malcolm X in “Michael X,” a rap en español tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. “I am part of the problem if I do not take this issue,” he spits. “The people are tired of police abuse.”

Karol G, “Ay Dios Mío!”

After she pranced around her house with fiancé Anuel AA in “Follow“, Karol G busts out of quarantine with her new video for “Ay Dios Mío!” (“Oh My God!”) The fisheye lens and pastel palette supplement the nostalgic cool of Karol’s ambient reggaeton.

Zoé, “Fiebre”

Grammy-winning Mexican synth-rock group Zoé resist psychic death in their latest single, “Fiebre.” The song will feature on their upcoming album, Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia (Sounds of Karmic Resonance). Says frontman León Larregui: “The song talks about the world we live in, increasingly conditioned for the need of digital devices, the information cloud, and the addiction generated by hyper connectivity and the infinite influx of information. More and more, we are giving away our attention and privacy to the virtual world.”

Camilo feat. Rauw Alejandro, “Tattoo (Remix)”

In the new video for “Tattoo (Remix)” Colombian pop eccentric Camilo meets Puerto Rican MC Rauw Alejandro at the beach for some summer shenanigans.

Anitta feat. Arcángel, De La Ghetto, “Tócame”

In the new video for “Tócame,” Brazilian pop star Anitta throws a wild quarantine balcony party in Brazil, alongside reggaeton duo Arcángel and De La Ghetto. Directed by Giovanni Bianco, the video was filmed in Rio de Janeiro under strict COVID-19 precautions. With a mix of impressive drone cinematography and special effects, the clip shows the Anitta, Arcángel, De La Ghetto and many Brazilians dancing along to the song in their respective balconies and in isolated apartments.