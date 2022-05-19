 MTV Documentary Series 'De La Calle' To Explore Latin Music History - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Jersey Shore' Original Crew Are Not Down for an MTV Reboot With New Cast
Home Music Latin Music

New Series ‘De La Calle’ Will Explore Reggaeton, Trap, Bachata, and Other Latin Sounds

The series is a partnership between MTV Entertainment, Zero Point Zero Production, and Paramount+ that will feature Sech, Ivy Queen, Residente, and more artists

By
Julyssa Lopez

Staff Writer

Julyssa Lopez's Most Recent Stories

View All
New Series 'De La Calle' Will Explore Reggaeton, Trap, Bachata, and Other Latin SoundsNew Series 'De La Calle' Will Explore Reggaeton, Trap, Bachata, and Other Latin Sounds

Sech performs at Vibra Urbana Miami 2021 at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition on December 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

John Parra/Getty Images

Latin genres such as reggaeton, trap en español, cumbia, and bachata continue to be among the most popular on the planet, and now MTV Entertainment Studios wants to dive into some of the stories behind the music through a new documentary series. The media company is partnering with Zero Point Zero Production and Paramount+ to produce De La Calle, which will guide viewers through the Latin diaspora and the sounds that have come from it.

Across eight episodes, the show will travel to countries such as Panama, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Argentina, and other locations. Researchers in each country will help bring cultural specificity to the respective regions and it will include contributions from Katelina Eccleston, who previously served as a historian on the popular Spotify series Loud. A release date has not yet been announced.

The series will be hosted by Nick Barili, a journalist who founded Hard Knock TV. He’ll serve as executive producer alongside Picky Talarico, the director of the Netflix series Rompan Todo, which chronicled the history of rock en español. The series will feature artists from across the globe, among them stars such as Sech, Ivy Queen, Residente, Dimelo Flow, Chocquibtown’s Goyo, Bizarrap, and more.

In This Article: MTV, Reggaeton, Sech

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.