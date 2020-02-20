Ms Nina Embarks on a Manhunt in New ‘Caprichosa’ Video

Ms Nina, one of the leading ambassadors of reggaeton’s fringe movement, neoperreo, has dropped a thrill-seeking new song titled “Caprichosa.”

It’s her first single since the release of 2019’s Perreando por Fuera, Llorando por Dentro (Dirty Dancing on the Outside, Crying on the Inside), her debut on Diplo-founded label Mad Decent.

Produced by Kabasaki, the bouncy “Caprichosa” (“Capricious”) samples the well-worn reggae track by Chaka Demus and Pliers’ “Murder She Wrote.” The Ana Sting-directed video follows Ms Nina across California’s High Desert, where she holds auditions for a “papito,” or “daddy.”

By the video’s end, it’s apparent that dating as a single lady is its own Wild West of sorts. Says Ms Nina of the song: “My life is always on the road trying to find that partner. ‘Caprichosa’ talks about that, like sometimes life [doesn’t] give you what you want, so you have to find it! And of course, I’m so capricious.”

Ms Nina will perform this March at the annual SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas, then embark on a tour across Latin America and Spain. The tour will include appearances at Lollapalooza Argentina, the Isle of Light Festival in the Dominican Republic, and the Sonar Festival in Barcelona.

Ms Nina 2020 Tour and Festival Dates

March 4 – Cholula, Mexico @ Mantra

March 5 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Rico (DJ Set)

March 6 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Babel

March 8 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Sneakertopia Fest

March 12 – Medellín, Colombia @ Perro Negro

March 13 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Rosa Perreo

March 14 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic @ Isle of Light Festival

March 16-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 19 – San Jose, Costa Rica @ Distrito Carmen

March 21 – Santiago de Chile, Chile @ Metrónomo

March 27 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

June 18 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sonar Festival

June 22 – Cadiz, Spain @ Festival Cabo de Plata