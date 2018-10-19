Farruko, Jowell & Randy Join Mozart La Para on ‘Mujeres’ Remix

Here’s a foolproof way to turn a hit into a bigger hit: Release a remix version that includes new verses from other stars. No genre is doing this more effectively than reggaeton right now — see the billion-views-and-climbing smash “Te Boté.”

The latest hit to get the revise-and-re-energize treatment is Mozart La Para’s “Mujeres,” originally released in June. The new version features nimble rapping from Farruko, a Puerto Rican star fluent in both reggaeton and trap, along with the duo Jowell & Randy, who enjoyed a massive hit of their own last year with “Bonita.” The original also featured the singer and songwriter-for-the-stars Justin Quiles, and he’s back again here as well.

The only danger with this sort of remix is that it turns into a traffic jam. But the beat, which expertly staggers stabbing pianos and whomping drums, keeps all the vocalists in line and focused on locomotion. “Mujeres” is co-produced by Tainy, a beat wizard who also has credits on Cardi B’s “I Like It” and J Balvin’s Vibras.

Mozart La Para, a Dominican artist, is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. His biggest hit, “Toy Enamorao,” was a Number One in 2016.