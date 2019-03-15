Monsieur Periné Channel the Beatles and Classic Ballads on ‘La Sombra’

Monsieur Periné enlist Leonel Garcia, the gifted Mexican balladeer who enjoyed a series of radio hits as a member of the duo Sin Bandera, for their new single “La Sombra.”

With its plump bassline and thunk-ing drum hits, “La Sombra” sometimes veers close to classic honky tonk. Guitars and strings flit prettily on top of this thwacking foundation; eventually a lithe horn section joins the mix, adding cheer and pomp, and the song comes to a close with some playful la-di-da’s.

Catalina García, lead singer of Monsieur Periné, has been a longtime fan of Garcia, in particular his duets with Jorge Drexler, Carla Morrison and Natalia Lafourcade. “I used to hear his music on the bus, when you take a taxi, on the radio,” García explains, speaking from Los Angeles, where she is writing songs for the group’s next album. “He has written a lot of special songs for the contemporary ballad tradition in Latin America. He has a sweet voice — when you hear him singing live, you almost want to cry.”

The winning arrangement for “La Sombra” was the work of another member of Monsieur Periné, Santiago Prieto Sarabia. “We tried to get close to the vibe of the Latin American balladas in the Seventies,” Garcia explains. “It is also related to the Beatles. The Beatles were very important for a moment of music in Latin America in the Seventies, romantic songs with these beautiful arrangements that are not easy to chew on. We also decided to record instruments that are not common in popular music, as the Beatles did — the oboe, for example, instruments that come from a classical or orchestral background.”

The “La Sombra” video was directed by Hugo Rubiano and stars the Colombian free diver Sofia Gomez Uribe. The single also doubles as the name of Monsieur Periné’s upcoming tour, a 20-date run in North America. Mainstream American festivals have been slow to embrace music in Spanish, but Monsieur Periné will play Bonnaroo this year.