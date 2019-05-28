Mon Laferte Announces U.S. Headlining Tour

Chilean singer-songwriter Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte — better known as Mon Laferte — has announced a headlining U.S. tour, slated for August.

After delivering a standout performance at Coachella’s main stage in April, Laferte will return for an 11-day run in the States. She will be touring in support of her 2018 album, Norma; a jubilant work of pan-Latin fusion, the LP was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by The Mars Volta guitarist Omar Rodriguez-Lopez. Backed by a three-piece band and a mighty horn section, Laferte breathes rock ‘n’ roll into her tropical folk-pop repertoire.

“I feel that it’s very important to sing music in Spanish on the main stage, because that reflects a change in the world,” she told Rolling Stone backstage at Coachella. “Language isn’t a problem anymore, and I feel very happy about that.”

Produced by Live Nation, ‘La Gira de Norma’ will kick off August 10th in Seattle’s Neptune Theatre. Laferte will make 10 more stops, including in Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio and Atlanta, before closing August 29th in Silver Springs, MD.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 31st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Mon Laferte ‘La Gira de Norma’ Tour 2019

August 10th — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

August 13th — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

August 15th — Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

August 16th — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

August 18th — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

August 22nd — El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

August 23rd — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

August 24th — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

August 25th — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

August 27th — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

August 29th — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring