Miguel Bosé’s Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Alleged Armed Attack in Mexico City

Miguel Bosé is safe after he said he and his family were tied up as their home was ransacked by 10 allegedly armed men at his home in Mexico City on Friday.

The Spanish music legend shared a statement on his Instagram Monday revealing that a group of men had allegedly “tied up” the singer, his two children, and his home personnel for more than two hours while the suspects took “all” of the singer’s belongings.

“It was all very tense, uneasy, and unpleasant,” Bosé wrote on his Instagram Story, adding that his two young sons “acted like two brave, admirable men.”

“Thanks for all the support and constant worry, but don’t worry,” he wrote.

Iniciamos una carpeta de investigación por un posible robo al domicilio de un cantante extranjero en la alcaldía Álvaro Obregón. Hasta el momento ni la víctima y/o su representante legal, se han presentado a denunciar el ilícito. pic.twitter.com/Glivt6dR9v — Fiscalía CDMX (@FiscaliaCDMX) August 21, 2023

In his statement, he also confirmed that he’ll continue to live in Mexico despite the incident. “To those who speculate that because of what happened I’ll abandon Mexico, I am here and will stay to face anything, while in the most hospitable country on the planet,” he said.

Mexico City's prosecutor's office shared a statement Monday revealing that it had recovered Bosé's vehicle Monday, days after the alleged attack, and that authorities are now analyzing video footage near his home in Rancho San Francisco to locate the perpetrators.

“The prosecutor’s office asks the victim and his legal team to make a formal complaint about what happened,” read Monday’s statement, with authorities offering to share information on social media to help locate the suspects.

Rancho San Francisco’s Mayor Lía Limón told El Universal that she was surprised by the incident, emphasizing that the gated community has “so much security.” Bosé has lived in Mexico for more than a decade.