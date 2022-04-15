Watch Mia Khalifa Trash Angus Cloud’s House in Karol G and Becky G’s ‘Mamiii’ Video

For months now, a big swath of the world has been singing along to “Mamiii,” the long-anticipated collaboration between Becky G and Karol G that shot to number one on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart as soon as it debuted in February.

The track, a scathing kiss-off to bad boyfriends and loser exes, is already a proven mega-hit, but the two artists just did something completely unexpected by dropping a video that doesn’t feature either of them. Instead, they turned the cameras over to Internet faves Mia Khalifa and Euphoria‘s Angus Cloud.

The video, directed by Mike Ho, follows Khalifa as she and a girlfriend smash out a ritzy apartment belonging to Cloud, who plays a love interest who wronged her—and now has to pay. She destroys a few of Cloud’s things while he sits around at a restaurant, and her friend eventually breaks into his room with another guy, where they livestream the whole thing. The song was produced by reggaeton mainstay Ovy on the Drums and incorporates touches of Mexican sounds over a popeton beat.

Karol G released her third studio album KG0516 in March of 2021; the LP received a Grammy nomination for Best Música Urbana Album this year. Becky G just announced that she’s starring in Machine Gun Kelly’s directorial debut Good Mourning alongside Megan Fox and Dove Cameron. She was recently teamed up with the cast of Encanto to perform the viral hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars.